WATCH: ABC tries to roast Avi Yemini and FAILS miserably

Good comedy is hard to find these days, so when I heard Shaun Micallef's ABC show Mad as Hell had done a skit roasting me, was looking forward to a chuckle or two.

Maybe my expectations were too high, but with all of their taxpayer funding you would expect the writers at the ABC would come up with a zinger or two.

And for all of the claims about a lack of self-awareness, if there's one thing I'm good at it's not taking myself too seriously, unlike almost every ABC journalist you see on TV.

Imagine my disappointment when they couldn't even track down a person of colour to play me! You would think the woke ABC would have plenty of 'diversity hires' to play the part.

And the jokes? Complete amateur hour.

I have so many quirks that you could rip apart and it would be funny ... But, honestly, my kids roast me harder!

Don't take my word for it, watch the video for yourself.