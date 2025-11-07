'Absolute buffoon' Sean Fraser is 'pleased' Supreme Court backed ostrich cull

“Obviously, we are pleased to see the decision of the Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Sean Fraser when asked about the cull order against a flock of birds at Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia.

“It's important that the Minister of Agriculture and (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) are able to protect the health of the general Canadian public and the food we consume and the poultry industry as well. This is a decision that is following the science and the evidence.”

Hours after Fraser's remarks, CFIA agents overnight carried out the slaughter of hundreds of birds at the remote southeastern B.C. farm. Rebel News documented the tragic scene that unfolded in the aftermath.

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie were joined by political commentator Viva Frei and independent journalist Natasha Graham to discuss Fraser's remarks.

“It's disgusting to me,” said Natasha. “That man in particular oversaw a mass invasion into our country,” she continued, slamming Fraser's time as immigration minister under Justin Trudeau. “I think he's a bad person, he's not just bad at his job. I would be shocked if he even spent five minutes looking at the case and learning about it.”

Viva Frei suggested that given Fraser's comments about poultry, he “probably thinks the ostriches had something to do with consumption of meat,” echoing Natasha's view that Fraser “doesn't know a damn thing about the file.”

Viva called the Attorney General “underqualified” and “an absolute buffoon,” blasting him for claiming to 'follow the science' while being a staunch advocate for radical gender ideology.

“This is a lazy, arrogant man who loves the limelight,” he said.