Accusation against Andrew Cuomo is referred to Albany police

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now faces seven accusers who have come forward with allegations of misconduct ranging from sexual impropriety to sexual assault.

The latest misconduct allegation against Cuomo has been reportedly referred to the Albany Police Department, which suggests that the incident with his latest accuser has potentially risen “to the level of a crime,” reports the New York Times.

A police spokesperson says that Cuomo’s accuser, whose name has not been released, has not filed a police report. For now, the department is yet to open a criminal investigation, but it has taken steps to reach out to the alleged victim.

On Wednesday, the Times Union reported that Cuomo allegedly summoned the unnamed woman to the governor’s mansion last year under the pretext of helping him with technical issues. The victim alleges that Cuomo “reached under her blouse” and “aggressively groped” her.

“As a matter of state policy, when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” the governor’s acting counsel, Beth Garvey, stated. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.”

“In this case, the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” the lawyer added.

News of the allegation comes as 59 New York state lawmakers signed a letter calling for the governor to resign over the misconduct allegations as well as the nursing home scandal he’s facing.

“In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” the lawmakers wrote.

“In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first. We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign,” the letter states.