Addiction recovery in Alberta spotlighted at Stampede breakfast

Addiction has increasingly plagued North America in recent years, from overdoses to violent confrontations, to everything else that comes with a drug crisis.

Groups like Fresh Start Recovery aim to intervene for those spiralling deeper into addiction, with facilities in Calgary and Lethbridge. Hosting beds, a full kitchen, exercise rooms, and more for those seeking their 90-day live-in treatment options.

“Every individual has their own journey," executive director Bruce Holstead expressed the variety of needs presented, while underscoring the road to a more fulfilling life that waits ahead.

“I probably wouldn't be alive right now,” if not for this recovery program says Tim, an alumnus who also works for Fresh Start Recovery.

Efforts like these are essential for those battling addiction, but more needs to be done.

Provincially, Alberta is paving the path towards success on this front — focusing on drug prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.

In contrast, provinces like British Columbia provide crack pipes and drugs freely to users who are permitted to hold and use formerly illegal substances practically anywhere.

The federal government has not been of much help either, as the Liberals have taken to decriminalizing and destigmatizing open hard drug use.

Hijacking the health-care system to increasingly prioritize suicide by government agents, instead of making actual treatment and support more accessible, has also been a hallmark of the modern Liberal Party of Canada's medical agenda.

The federal government's lack of enforcement on hard drugs and precursors, tethered to their counterproductive addiction support programs shows an unfortunate inability to helpfully intervene.