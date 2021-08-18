Afghanistan back in the hands of the Taliban | T. Lee Humphrey with Ezra Levant

The American withdrawal from Afghanistan finally brought about an end to the 20-year conflict, bringing scenes eerily reminiscent of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war onto screens across the western world.

Left behind are the now helpless Afghan people, terrified for their future as their country falls back under Taliban control.

Joining The Ezra Levant Show last night was Veteran and security expert T. Lee Humphrey to offer his personal view of this harrowing turn of events.

Speaking of the heartbreaking circumstances for the those who remain in Afghanistan, T. Lee Humphrey told Ezra:

It's incredibly sad. I've been snowed under with phone calls, texts, emails over the last two weeks seeking help, and reminding me of some of the conversations I had. I think the saddest I can share with Canadians was, I got particularly close to a gentleman who was a driver/fixer for me for many years, and I went to his wedding, and when his first child was born he allowed me as the first Westerner to hold that young daughter... he reminded me again that [now] there's no hope for her.

