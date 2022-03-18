Alabama government apologizes, allows man to keep 'Let's go Brandon' licence plate

Trussville Tribune

Alabama man Nathan Kirk ordered a vanity licence plate for his truck which featured the Gadsden flag and the letters LGBF JB (Let’s Go Brandon, F*ck Joe Biden), paying $700 for the privilege.

As reported by Rebel News, Kirk was ordered to remove the license plate and face revocation of his vehicle registration and possible fines. The Alabama Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division deemed the language “objectionable.”

“The department does not allow the ‘F-word,’ or any acronym for such, on a personalized license plate. That is the department’s only issue with this plate,” said a spokesperson for the department to AL.com at the time.

Since Kirk’s complaint about his treatment by the government department went viral on social media, Kirk received a second letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue last week, apologizing for its decision to recall the plate, and allowed him to keep it.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate will not be recalled,” read the second letter. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” PJ Media reported.

Speaking to podcast host Andrew McLain, Kirk who lives and runs a gun store in Blount County, Alabama, said he interpreted the letter as the state saying “We’re sorry, Mr. Kirk. We really apologize. You’re a lot bigger and stronger than us.”

Despite the fact that the message on Kirk’s specialized nameplate clearly refers to “Let’s Go Brandon, F*ck Joe Biden,” he says that the state should not have jumped to those conclusions in the first place.

“It could be my kid’s initials,” he said. “It could be my grandmother or grandfather. It’s just letters. It doesn’t spell anything.”

He also insisted that he didn’t intend to say “f*ck Joe Biden,” but rather “forget Joe Biden,” noting that the state has no way of proving otherwise.

Despite his quips over the experience, Kirk said that freedom of speech in America today is a one way street, noting that statements that support the mainstream and progressive left go unchecked, while conservatives will get canceled.

“If one side can say their opinion, why should another side feel like they can’t?” he asked.