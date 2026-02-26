Alberta can have 'autonomy without full separation': David Knight Legg

Debate has intensified over whether Alberta should leave or remain in Canada as the province appears to be headed towards a referendum on the matter in later part of 2026.

On the side of those who believe the province should stay is David Knight Legg, a top adviser to former premier Jason Kenney, who thinks Alberta can find the economic success its seeking through a renegotiation of its status within Confederation.

David joined Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for an in-depth discussion on the topic, where he detailed why he thinks the province can still work in a unified Canada.

Touching on his past work with the Kenney government, David said the province was able to secure better value from its deals by “taking the actual Alberta story — not the caricature that had been created by the left and then the Liberal and NDP parties have adopted about Alberta.”

Alberta's focus on cutting taxes and reducing regulation has helped make it Canada's economic leader, he said, all while the federal government pushes “antagonistic policies” on the province.

Premier Danielle Smith, who succeeded Kenney after he stepped down, has taken the groundwork for investment laid during Kenney's tenure “to the next level” David said.

Addressing independence, he feels “there's ways Alberta can achieve autonomy without going the route of full separatism.”

The rising movement in the province is part of a “much broader” shift towards conservative political views, the political strategist said. “A more conservative framework,” he explained, “leads to more individual freedom and prosperity.”