Alberta chiropractor cleared from regulatory overreach

After nearly four years, Alberta chiropractor Curtis Wall has had his misconduct allegations secretly settled by his regulator, the College of Chiropractors of Alberta (CCOA).

“I’m pleased about it,” said Wall’s lawyer James Kitchen from Liberty Coalition Canada, who has been representing the tyrannized chiropractor since December 2020.

He's still practicing. He likes his practice, he likes his patients. His patients like him. A lot of his new patients come to him because of this. It’s nice because he gets to help like-minded people that are looking for freedom-oriented chiropractors. People deserve to have good chiropractors that are freedom-oriented and love the truth.

Wall’s trials and tribulations began in 2020, after the CCOA implemented a no-exceptions mask mandate through a pandemic practice directive. After attempting to mask for several weeks, but struggling with anxiety and claustrophobia, Wall stopped wearing a mask from June 2020 onward.

The CCOA sought a full suspension of Wall’s license and wanted to fine him tens of thousands of dollars for his noncompliance. Despite mask science getting its day in court, with virologist and vaccinologist Dr. Byram Bridle showing how even five masks with a seal around the mouth do not stop the spread of aerosols, the college found Wall guilty of professional misconduct based on lone expert testimony by public health physician Jia Hu.

Hu is the CEO and CO-FOUNDER of 19 to Zero, a conflict-of-interest-riddled vaccine uptake group that focuses on behaviour change to coerce vaccine confidence while receiving funding from pharmaceutical companies.

In April of this year, Kitchen filed a Section 93 application to vary the charges against Wall, based on the Ingram Decision in Alberta. The decision found that certain pandemic-related public health orders breached the Public Health Act when politicians, instead of the chief medical officer of health, signed off on them.

This application highlighted that Wall was being penalized based on invalidated regulations, and sought to have the penalties placed on Dr. Wall varied or removed altogether, including an order of him to pay $65,000 in fines or risk losing his license.

When inquiring with the CCOA about the decision and requesting a copy, they stated that “Pursuant to a settlement agreement the parties entered into, CCOA will not be providing a copy of the decision. The College of Chiropractors of Alberta and Dr. Curtis Wall have reached an agreement that settles all aspects of the unprofessional conduct matters involving Dr. Wall. Dr. Wall is no longer challenging the findings of unprofessional conduct.”

Although the decision may not be posted publicly due to the settlement agreement, there's a clear distinction between public posting and providing a copy upon request, especially given that the CCOA is supposed to serve as a public interest body.

The College has since updated the verbiage on their website from what they sent via email, to read:

“The College of Chiropractors of Alberta and Dr. Curtis Wall have reached an agreement that settles all aspects of the unprofessional conduct matters involving Dr. Wall. Dr. Wall is no longer challenging the findings of unprofessional conduct.”

While the public remains in the dark about the decision, this outcome seems favourable for Dr. Wall. However, the lack of transparency from regulatory bodies raises serious concerns about potential abuse of power, regulatory overreach, and the undermining of effective legal precedent.