BREAKING: Alberta cracks down on radical gender treatments for minors

The Alberta government is making significant changes to the Health Professions Act (HPA), taking a hard stand against the rapidly advancing push for gender-related medical procedures on minors.

Under the new amendments, previously announced by Premier Danielle Smith, regulated health professionals — including surgeons, doctors, and nurse practitioners — will be strictly prohibited from performing sex reassignment surgeries on anyone under 18. Further, hormone therapies like puberty blockers will only be available to minors in exceptional cases, with tightly controlled conditions that can only be approved by the Minister of Health.

Clear Definitions Leave No Loopholes

To eliminate any room for interpretation, the government has added specific definitions for terms like “gender dysphoria,” “gender incongruence,” and “minor.” They’ve also listed the exact procedures included under “sex reassignment surgery,” ensuring there is no gray area.

This clarity aims to halt any potential for these procedures to slip through the cracks, addressing concerns from parents and advocates who argue that minors are not equipped to make life-altering medical decisions.

The new amendments give the Minister of Health the power to keep this list up to date as new procedures arise, showing Alberta’s commitment to standing firm on this issue while staying vigilant about medical developments.

Special Pathway for Minors 16 and Up

In response to potential outcry from the activist medical community, Alberta has left room for limited exceptions.

Minors aged 16 and 17 may be able to access puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapies, but only if they have the green light from their parents, a physician, and a psychologist.

This exception is for older minors who have clear, documented support from medical professionals and their families. Additionally, those already on these treatments will not be forced to stop.

Real Accountability Through Enforcement

These new rules will be enforced through the existing professional regulatory colleges, which are now tasked with cracking down on any unprofessional conduct that violates the new standards.

Health professionals who ignore these guidelines risk facing complaints and disciplinary actions. The prohibition on surgeries is expected to be effective as soon as royal assent is granted this fall, while the ban on prescriptions will follow in winter, after the completion of provincial clinical guidelines.

Alberta’s government is putting the brakes on the until recently unchecked push for gender-related treatments on minors, a safeguard for Alberta families concerned about medical activism in their healthcare system.