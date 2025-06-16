Alberta ends COVID vax coverage over wasted shots

The Alberta government has announced that most residents will need to pay out of pocket to receive any future doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, barring some notable exceptions, starting this fall.

"In previous years, we've seen significant vaccine wastage," said Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange. Approximately one million doses, 54% of the supply, were wasted between 2023 and 2024, costing about $135 million.

"By shifting to a targeted approach and introducing pre-ordering, we aim to better align supply with demand, ensuring we remain fiscally responsible while continuing to protect those at highest risk," she furthered.

The province will offer COVID-19 vaccines in four phases, prioritizing high-risk residents, supportive living/home care clients, immunocompromised/medically vulnerable children (6+ months) and those on social assistance in the initial phases.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated healthy residents won't be prioritized in the vaccine rollout. The government supports vaccine choice, she said, but will only fund COVID-19 immunizations for high-risk individuals.

Since 2020, the federal government has funded COVID-19 vaccine procurement. This changed in April, shifting procurement costs to the provinces.

Residents over 65 will enter phase three but must pay an estimated $110 per dose, with the final phase offering any remaining vaccines to all Albertans at full cost. "Those are the ones that will have a little bit less priority," Smith said.

Approximately 14% of Alberta's 4.8 million residents received a COVID-19 vaccination last season, according to the Canadian Press. Roughly 500,000 doses have been ordered for the 2025-26 season.

"I think it's because it doesn't work particularly well, if you want the truth," Premier Danielle Smith said about the lagging demand on her weekly radio show. Minister LaGrange did not say whether she backed this assessment.

Eligible residents can pre-order the COVID-19 vaccine through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System starting August 11, which will be exclusively available at public health clinics.

The decision follows the Alberta task force report that recommended against offering the vaccine to patients unless they are fully informed of the potential risks. The report recommended halting COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and teenagers, with calls for further research into its effectiveness.

NDP health critic Sarah Hoffman called the COVID jab rollout "cruel," claiming it poses harm to families and public health.

The report advocated for public health messaging on immunity that avoids coercion, especially for low-risk populations or those with infection-acquired immunity, promoting a "balanced approach." Ultimately, the task force found no evidence of vaccine superiority over natural immunity, contradicting government messaging.