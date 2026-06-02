Alberta Fact Check: Former NDP MP Charlie Angus claims US Ambassador Peter Hoekstra is supporting Alberta independence. Evidence doesn't support the claim

In an extended interview with blogger Markham Hislop, former MP Charlie Angus stated “I haven’t been this afraid for Canada in memory” before going off on a tirade of conspiracies about foreign interference into Canada contributing to the Alberta independence movement. He claimed “cards are being played to undermine and break up Canada."

He leveled accusations at the American ambassador in particular saying there is “American interference in the future of our country” and that “Pete Hoekstra always seems to be at the centre of it.”

There's no evidence Ambassador Hoekstra has ever addressed the independence debate within Alberta, much less supported it.

Angus referenced the debunked claim that Hoekstra may have ties to the Centurion Project which is under investigation by Elections Alberta for alleged misuse of Alberta voter lists.

Angus called the Alberta Premier “Donbas Dani” in trying to imply she has been influenced by Russian interests. He also claimed that social media has been awash with Russian bots and other foreign influencers. The RCMP has confirmed that there is no evidence of foreign interference with the Alberta independence movement or prior petitioning for a referendum as reported by Alberta Fact Check.

Mr. Angus appears to be long on conspiracies, but short on evidence when it comes to allegations of foreign interference into Alberta’s independence movement or the pending referendum.