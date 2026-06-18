Alberta Fact Check: If independence will scare people and jobs away, why are people already moving here for a better life?

While politicians, pundits, and business lobbyists warn that even discussing Alberta's future will send people running for the exits, Canadians are voting with their feet. And they're moving to Alberta.

A recent poll highlighted by the National Post found that 74 per cent of Albertans who would vote to stay in Canada say they would move elsewhere if Alberta became independent. Yet while that hypothetical future dominates political commentary, the present-day reality is that Alberta continues to lead the country in interprovincial migration gains. The moving trucks are headed into Alberta, not out of it.

Statistics Canada data shows Alberta has now recorded 19 consecutive quarters of net positive interprovincial migration. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Alberta gained roughly 6,000 people from other provinces, while Ontario lost nearly 5,800 and Quebec lost almost 1,900.

Alberta is building new schools because our population is growing. We’re absorbing Canadians seek refuge from the affordability crisis in Quebec, Ontario and BC. https://t.co/Yu8l5gZO88 pic.twitter.com/MiFQg3CHD9 — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 18, 2026

That isn't what economic panic looks like.

In fact, Alberta remains one of the few provinces attracting Canadians from coast to coast. Families are leaving Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec in search of more affordable housing, better-paying jobs, and a higher standard of living.

The same Statistics Canada data shows Canada's population growth is slowing as immigration levels moderate. Yet Alberta continues to grow. The province is building new schools, expanding infrastructure, and accommodating tens of thousands of newcomers because demand remains strong.

Alberta has had 19 consecutive quarters of net positive interprovincial migration. Our province is growing while Quebec, Ontario, and B.C. are shrinking. Alberta continues to be the outlier from all the negative trends occurring across Canada. https://t.co/ff5rm8n5UK — Blaise (@boehmerB) June 17, 2026

Critics of Alberta sovereignty frequently claim that merely holding a referendum will trigger capital flight and population loss. But where is the evidence?

Alberta's economy reached approximately $361.5 billion in GDP in 2025, maintains the highest GDP per capita in Canada, and continues to attract workers from provinces struggling with housing affordability and economic stagnation.

If people genuinely believed Alberta's future was collapsing under the weight of a potential referendum, they would be moving out. Instead, they're moving in.

The reality is that many Canadians already see Alberta as an economic refuge from the policies that have left other provinces with higher costs, lower growth, and fewer opportunities. The migration numbers suggest Albertans are not the only ones asking hard questions about the country's direction.