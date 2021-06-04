Alberta Health Service gets order to ban second protest rodeo

Friday, in Alberta provincial court in front of Justice Rooke, Alberta Health Services received a court order prohibiting rodeo legend Ty Northcott, his wife Gail, and their business entity, from holding the protest rodeo they planned for this weekend.

The order prohibits the rodeo wherever it may be held, anywhere within the province and also restrains the Northcotts to abide by any current public health orders. With the new order in place, a COVID infraction could land the Northcotts behind bars for contempt of court.

The Northcotts have previously received a summons after they held a protest rodeo at their Bowden-area farm in May.

The Northcotts were represented in court by Jay Cameron and James Kitchen of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms.

Cameron made a point to remind Justice Rooke that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and senior members of his cabinet, including Health Minister Tyler Shandro, were seen to be breaking at least the spirit of the current public health orders by dining together maskless on a private patio in the building pejoratively known as the Sky Palace.

Rooke is the same Justice that issued the Alberta Health Services order against Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe without notifying the court that Scott was represented by Chad Williamson from Williamson Law.

Williamson was not notified until that order was granted. Scott spent three days in jail for holding a 1,500 person protest at his recently confiscated restaurant that AHS alleges breached the order restraining him from organizing, attending or promoting a gathering that did not conform to the public health restrictions of no more than five people at the time.

It's not known at this time of the Northcotts plan to proceed with their event.

