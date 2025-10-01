Alberta pitches new oil pipeline for B.C. coast

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney will include a new oil pipeline to B.C.'s northern coast on his next list of nation-building projects. His first list included a pre-approved LNG terminal but not an elusive oil pipeline.

Smith announced Wednesday that her government will lead the new oil pipeline project through planning, supported by a technical working group including South Bow, Enbridge, and Trans Mountain, as reported by the National Post.

This action brings Carney’s government closer to a decision point: whether to approve a new oil pipeline, a project that falls under the expedited approval process under Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act.

Alberta intends to apply for a new oil pipeline by May 2026 via the federal Major Projects Office.

While an oil pipeline isn't yet on the federal government's nation-building projects list, a second announcement is expected by mid-November.

Critics claim government approval for a new pipeline is irrelevant without proponents. Enbridge, having lost millions on Northern Gateway in 2016, stated it would only propose an Alberta-B.C. pipeline after "real provincial and federal legislative change."

The Trans Mountain expansion is Western Canada's sole pipeline project in decades, but was burdened by federal policy and cost overruns.

Smith attributes the stalled development to federal Liberal energy policies. She urged Carney to drop the tanker ban but hopes to work with the prime minister, who is open to a new pipeline, to make Canada an "energy superpower."

Carney admitted, “It is much more attractive if we’re shipping decarbonized barrels, effectively, so that there’s some . . . coming together of Pathways and new oil exports.”

During a technical briefing, officials stated no proponent or specific route is determined for a new oil pipeline, but it could run from Edmonton to Kitimat or Prince Rupert, B.C.

Bill C-48, enacted in 2019, bans oil tankers carrying over 12,500 metric tons of oil from British Columbia's north coast. This law has eliminated Prince Rupert, a long-considered route for Alberta oil exports to Asia, as a viable pipeline destination.

Despite federal and B.C. support for a tanker ban, Smith proposed a new oil pipeline to B.C. Premier Eby anyways, clarifying weeks of talks with the federal government.

Alberta has been privately discussing a new pipeline with oil companies for months and expects Prime Minister Mark Carney to cooperate. Carney stated on July 5 that cooperation is "highly, highly likely."

Alberta's government has since agreed to lead the application for a new oil pipeline, according to the Globe and Mail.

Alberta also plans to guarantee a "significant" volume of oil and gas for new or expanded pipelines to encourage increased transport capacity to the United States, a pledge the province is prepared to make for new pipelines to the B.C. coast.

By signing a January 6 letter of intent, Enbridge and the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, which manages the province’s natural resources, will work towards boosting market access along the company’s 29,000-kilometre network.

Smith believes the letter of intent makes doubling oil production more feasible and looks forward to partnering on cross-border transport.

“This will also allow us to play a role in supporting the United States in its energy security and affordability goals,” she said.