BREAKING: Alberta proposes new legislation on parental notification for student name and pronoun changes

The Alberta government has introduced proposed changes to education policies that would require parental involvement and consent for students under 16 who wish to use a new gender-related name or pronouns at school.

This legislation, previously announced by Premier Danielle Smith, if passed, will mandate school boards to notify parents and seek their consent for name or pronoun changes for students aged 15 and under. For students aged 16 and 17, schools would still notify parents, but consent would not be required.

Parental Notification and Consent for Sensitive Instruction

The proposed legislation also impacts instruction on topics of human sexuality, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

For any content dealing primarily with these topics, schools must notify parents and provide them with an “opt-in” option for their child’s participation.

Incidental references to these topics during other lessons would not require parental consent. School boards would be responsible for implementing policies to notify parents at least 30 days in advance, ensuring they have all necessary information to make an informed choice about their child’s participation.

Ministry Approval for Learning Resources

To add another layer of oversight, the Ministry of Education will review and approve all teaching resources and any external materials related to human sexuality, gender identity, or sexual orientation before they are used in classrooms.

This step aims to maintain consistency and transparency in the content that students encounter.

Expanded Access to Student Counseling Services

Recognizing the sensitive nature of these issues, Alberta is also expanding mental health resources for students.

The proposed legislation would enable students to access affordable counselling through Counselling Alberta, with clear referral pathways between school-based support systems and external counseling services.

Safeguards for Student Welfare

In cases where notifying parents could lead to emotional or psychological harm, school boards will be required to assist students before notifying parents. This safeguard ensures that students have access to support if needed.

Timeline for Implementation

If the legislation passes, the new policies will apply to all public, separate, charter, Francophone, and independent schools in Alberta, with an anticipated start date of September 1, 2025.

Alberta Education says it plans to work closely with school boards to ensure a smooth implementation of these changes, which will provide parents with a greater role in sensitive areas of their children’s education.