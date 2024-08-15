Alberta to overhaul gender divisions in sports after Olympic controversies

The province intends to introduce new sports legislation in the fall but has not confirmed if an interim policy will be in place for the start of the elementary and high school sports year.

  • By
  • August 15, 2024
Alberta to overhaul gender divisions in sports after Olympic controversies
Florence Piot - stock.adobe.com
Remove Ads

The Alberta government is moving forward with changes to gender divisions in competitive sports, focusing on ensuring safety and fairness, particularly for biological women and girls.

“Alberta is committed to safety and fairness in sport,” Amber Edgerton, a press secretary for the Alberta ministry of tourism and sport, said in an email to the National Post. “Which is why we’re working with provincial sporting organizations to ensure that biological women and girls have a choice to compete in a women’s only division in athletic competitions.”

The new policy aims to create women-only divisions in sports to protect biological females' right to compete. The policy also includes efforts to expand opportunities for biological male athletes who identify as female by potentially opening co-ed divisions.

The Alberta ministry intends to introduce the new sports legislation in the fall of this year but has not confirmed if there is an interim policy in place for K-12 sports for the start of the school year.

Edgerton also did not touch on how the new law would affect those with elevated testosterone levels or other differences in sexual development. Premier Danielle Smith cited “obvious biological realities” that give biologically male athletes identifying as women a competitive advantage over biological women and girls, arguing the current situation is divisive and sometimes dangerous.

The federal Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre have voiced support for excluding biological males from women’s and girls’ sports.

Canada Alberta Sports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
no_human_balls_merch_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

No Human Balls in Women's Sports!

Join Rebel's fight in protecting women's sports by 'sporting' this sensational t-shirt.

BUY NOW!
trans_madness_tip_line_sidebar_redirect
  • By David Menzies

SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip.

SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.