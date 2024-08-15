Alberta to overhaul gender divisions in sports after Olympic controversies

Florence Piot - stock.adobe.com

The Alberta government is moving forward with changes to gender divisions in competitive sports, focusing on ensuring safety and fairness, particularly for biological women and girls.

“Alberta is committed to safety and fairness in sport,” Amber Edgerton, a press secretary for the Alberta ministry of tourism and sport, said in an email to the National Post. “Which is why we’re working with provincial sporting organizations to ensure that biological women and girls have a choice to compete in a women’s only division in athletic competitions.”

The new policy aims to create women-only divisions in sports to protect biological females' right to compete. The policy also includes efforts to expand opportunities for biological male athletes who identify as female by potentially opening co-ed divisions.

The Alberta ministry intends to introduce the new sports legislation in the fall of this year but has not confirmed if there is an interim policy in place for K-12 sports for the start of the school year.

Edgerton also did not touch on how the new law would affect those with elevated testosterone levels or other differences in sexual development. Premier Danielle Smith cited “obvious biological realities” that give biologically male athletes identifying as women a competitive advantage over biological women and girls, arguing the current situation is divisive and sometimes dangerous.

The federal Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre have voiced support for excluding biological males from women’s and girls’ sports.