Union head blasts CBC coverage of Kirk assassination, defends the far-left

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan criticized the CBC's reporting on U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death, stating it lacked sufficient political context.

McGowan accused the broadcaster of creating a “false equivalence,” suggesting both sides are equally responsible for rising tensions.

On September 10, the same day of Kirk’s assassination, the CBC published a scathing column of the activist and podcaster’s Conservative beliefs, which included a slew of quotes taken out of context.

McGowan criticized the broadcaster on social media for downplaying the MAGA movement's role in U.S. political violence, as reported by the Western Standard.

“They went out of their way to make it sound like both sides of the political spectrum were equally guilty and equally eager to cool tensions,” McGowan wrote. “This is a false characterization of the situation and amounts to journalistic negligence.”

He suggested, "The shooter appears to be a 'Groyper Army' member, a right-wing extremist group. This shows the culmination of toxic online MAGA hatred and stochastic terrorism."

McGowan then criticized Trump's claim that "the left" was responsible for the murder, arguing that omitting this created an incomplete narrative.

In a video statement, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized leftists for recent political violence. “For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals.”

Tyler Robinson, 22, reportedly admitted involvement in Kirk's shooting. Despite his Republican upbringing, evidence points to anti-fascist ties, including bullet engravings, roommate's messages, and his relationship with a trans-identifying person.

McGowan labour leader criticized the CBC's "timid" coverage of Kirk, contrasting it with more complete reporting from U.S. media.

That prompted criticism from Conservative MPs, stating, “CBC has a hard time humanizing people they don’t agree with and … that’s a really huge problem in Canadian media.”

On September 11, “hate expert” Barbara Perry falsely claimed Kirk wanted to “execute” queer people. A spokesperson defended the guest appearance in an emailed statement to Juno News.

Kirk condemned selective quoting by citing a Bible verse, referencing Miss Rachel's Pride Month 2024 Bible quote about “loving thy neighbor.” He did not advocate for the execution of queer individuals, contrary to Perry's statements.

Perry also countered that Trump's remarks "irk" and "concern" her, adding that "polarizing language" from "both sides" fosters a "loss of civility" and "encourages violence."

On Friday, Trump threatened RICO charges against George Soros and his son, Alexander, for funding groups tied to liberal causes pushing “extremist rhetoric.”

U.S. extremism watchdog, the National Legal and Policy Center, urged Soros-funded Open Society Foundations (OSF) to stop funding activist groups like Indivisible and MoveOn, which are behind divisive anti-Trump protests.

“These events have been marked by persistent and dominant messaging, both from participants and organizers, that President Trump and his supporters are Nazis, fascists, authoritarians, white supremacists and worse,” the watchdog writes.

Chairman Peter Flaherty condemned OSF Chair Alexander Soros for his “emotionless condemnation on X of Kirk’s assassination.” He claimed Alexander gave the impression of being “indifferent to violence.”

