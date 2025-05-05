Albertan separatists rally against Confederation at legislature

Hundreds rallied at the Alberta legislature on Saturday to support Alberta's separation from Canada, with attendees waving Alberta flags and some displaying U.S. flags.

After years of disrespect from Ottawa, disillusioned Albertans are turning their backs on Canada, courtesy of a fourth consecutive Liberal government.

Separatist sentiment is on the rise, with 30% of Albertans wanting to leave the federation, according to Angus Reid. Another 27% are open to joining the United States.

Katheryn Speck, formerly a Canadian nationalist who lived in Quebec, is now seemingly involved in Alberta separatism.

"I thought it was a beautiful, fantastic country. But now I'm so disappointed," Speck told the Canadian Press. "I'm literally crushed that we'll never be represented in this country and there’s never a chance of changing the government," she added.

Though Premier Danielle Smith does not endorse separation, a newly tabled bill makes a citizen-initiated referendum on leaving Canada easier.

Alberta has significantly lowered the signature requirement for citizen-initiated referendums on policy and constitutional matters. Previously, proponents needed signatures from 20% of eligible voters to 10% of the voters in the last general election.

Smith said she did not wish to presuppose what a question might be, but clarified her government would not table a motion on separation. "Not by our government."

Speck's Canadian pride eroded due to the 1980s National Energy Policy. A decade of Liberal policies blocking pipelines and hindering Alberta's energy industry now makes her believe Confederation cannot be fixed.

"Once the votes are counted in Ontario, the election is over," she said. "We don't matter. We never matter."

Hannah Henze, a 17-year-old rally attendee, indicated her openness to Alberta separation might have changed if the Conservatives had won.

"If [Pierre] Poilievre was in, I feel we'd have a lot more hope than a third or fourth Liberal term, which is just going to ruin our country," Henze said.

Following a surprise election loss in Carleton, Poilievre will seek a by-election in the safe Conservative riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, prompting his likely return to Parliament.

Though disappointed with the election result, Smith expressed a willingness to negotiate with Prime Minister Mark Carney, who fell short of a majority government by four seats.

"Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united," she said, "but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa."

In March, the premier challenged Carney's green policies and urged the Prime Minister to reverse the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, but Carney defended and refused both.

"How optimistic are you [about] a new relationship between Alberta and Ottawa?" a reporter asked Smith last week. "Well, [that] very much depends,” she replied, noting the federal cabinet remains "exactly the same" from 10 years of economic devastation.

"So whether or not he [Carney], as a leader, is going to be able to change course remains to be seen."

A reporter asked, "Is the door still open to Alberta separating?" Smith replied: "I believe in Alberta's sovereignty within a united Canada."

As premier, she has tabled two sovereignty act motions, one to counter the federal transition to net-zero electricity by 2035, and another to oppose the oil and gas production cap.

Alberta's latest sovereignty act motion proposed an immediate constitutional challenge if the cap becomes law.

Smith filed a constitutional challenge of the electricity regulations last week.

A court challenge to a federal bill can only occur after it passes Parliament. The legality of Alberta's sovereignty act has not yet been court-tested.