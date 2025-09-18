Albertans sing Star-Spangled Banner to honour Charlie Kirk at Calgary vigil

Video of a memorial honouring Charlie Kirk in Calgary went viral in the aftermath of the assassination of the U.S. activist. The moment displayed the sense of unity shared between Canadians and Americans, as supporters sung both nations' anthems to pay respects to the free speech advocate.

That viral moment was captured by former Rebel News documentarian, Kian Simone, and shared widely on social media.

Kian, along with another former Rebel contributor, Kelly Lamb, joined this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream to reflect on the moment and the influence Kirk had around the world.

Explaining how the moment came to be, Kian said “one person was singing the American national anthem,” before other individuals, “one by one by one,” joined in. “It was so organic,” he said, noting he rushed to capture the crowd bursting into the Star-Spangled Banner.

“That was one of the most profound things I've seen,” he remarked.

The tragic killing of Kirk is “bringing people together on a level that actually blows my mind,” said Kelly. “We're seeing a spiritual battle,” she continued, adding the Turning Point USA founder's assassination was “transcending the norm” in Canada and around the world.

The large vigils in Calgary and Edmonton were “a testament to the kind of people” that call Alberta home, Sheila said.

These vigils were an “unprecedented outpouring of grief by the public, who very much related to Charlie Kirk,” added Lise. “Whether they related to him before his death or after, this has done nothing but drive his message home.”