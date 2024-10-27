Alexa Lavoie recaps her confrontation with Steven Guilbeault

JOIN Subscription Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Rebel Alexa Lavoie about her recent confrontation with Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Rebel Alexa Lavoie about her recent confrontation with Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault.

"I came all the way to Quebec to try to catch him, and he pretended to be on the phone when I arrived but I didn't hear him speaking once to someone else on the phone, so I think it was just a tactic," said Alexa, explaining that she wouldn't normally interrupt someone speaking on the phone but decided to ask her question once she realized it was an act.

She explained why she chose to ask the question in English despite being in a French-speaking province: "Why I chose English is because the people who want answers about the fire live in the West Coast and those people are English-Canadian and they have to have answers and

accountability from those politicians."

Mr. Guilbeault proceeded to ignore the questions posed in English, and only criticized Alexa for not speaking French. "But while I changed [my question to] French, he didn't answer anyway."

Alexa recounted how she wasn't asked to leave the private event until she asked a sensitive question: "I was pretty surprised because they threatened me with police at the end, but at the beginning, nobody tried to stop me or make me go away or try to ask me to leave until really at the end where I was really facing Steven Guilbeault. At that moment I was pressuring him regarding the $200 million subsidies at Circle Capital, a company he worked for 10 years as a lobbyist and still has a share in. "