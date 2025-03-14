Alexa Lavoie takes Rebel billboard truck to Mark Carney's swearing-in ceremony

Rebel News' billboard truck is back on the road after a transmission repair, having made the trek to Ottawa for the swearing in of Canada's next prime minister, Mark Carney.

Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie met up with the truck in the nation's capital, which had a message asking why Carney hanging out with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker and girlfriend to Jeffrey Epstein.

Some onlookers in the Liberal hotbed weren't impressed with the truck's important question.

“I think it's appalling, I think you should be ashamed of yourself,” one angry older man told Lavoie. “You're fascists. Rebel News is a fascist organization.”

Part of reason the Rebel reporter was with the truck instead of inside looking to ask the new prime minister a question was because of the Parliamentary Press Gallery refused to allow Lavoie inside the Rideau Hall ceremony.

In a last-minute rejection letter, the PPG declared it was “of the opinion Rebel News and its employees are often active participants in those stories, rather than observers, reporters and interpreters.”

The decision was condemned by the Independent Press Gallery, a group that represents independent media organizations in Canada, in a statement.

“The IPG calls on the PPG to allow fair access for all journalists, including those challenging government narratives,” wrote IPG president Sheila Gunn Reid, who also serves as Rebel News' chief editor.

“Canadians deserve a press that holds power accountable not one that shields it through a protectionist monopoly on access.”