Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares conspiracy theory about Twitter

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spreading a conspiracy theory about how her Twitter account experienced technical difficulties shortly after she exchanged mean words with Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.

Ocasio-Cortez baselessly claimed that Musk was responsible for her account not working properly, which allegedly affected her ability to read Twitter notifications posted to her on the platform.

“Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Just a reminder that money will never by [sic] your way out of insecurity, folks.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not provide any evidence whatsoever to back up her claims, and sounded very much like the Trump supporters she and her cohorts paint to be conspiracy theorists.

Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin 😂



Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Trump supporters and other conservatives have long alleged that Twitter, under its previous management, curbed the functionality of their accounts. In many cases, conservatives have been able to back up claims of being shadowbanned by proving that their accounts cannot be searched for in Twitter's built-in search function – a problem that remains even with Musk’s purchase of the social media platform.

Ocasio-Cortez is one of many establishment figures who have complained about Musk’s plan to charge users $8 per month for blue check verifications on Twitter.

As previously reported by Rebel News, Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk got into a spat over the price of the verifications, with Musk taunting the congresswoman over her complaints.