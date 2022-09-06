All about Quebec's ban on hydrocarbon exploration and production
Michael Binnion, president and founder of Questerre Energy Corporation, joins Alexa Lavoie of Rebel News to talk about Bill 21's collateral damage.
Mr. Legault keeps repeating that he is a nationalist, but his Bill 21 demonstrates that he is quite the opposite.
Mr. Legault passed Bill 21 last April, a law aimed primarily at putting an end to the search for and production of hydrocarbons, and to the public financing of these activities.
The result was for Quebec to become dependent on multinationals and companies outside our province.
Questerre was a perfect example of the collateral damage that Bill 21 produced.
It has had major impacts on the nation, on Questerre, on the residents of the town where the extraction was to take place and on the Aboriginal people.
Michael Binnion, president and founder of Questerre Energy Corporation, explains what happened during those years of research in Quebec and how it all ended for him in the supposedly beautiful province.
