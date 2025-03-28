All-in-Canada auto manufacturing isn't possible in a net-zero world

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the Liberals promise to create an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing industry — something that is virtually impossible, given steel plants need to burn coal to produce the materials needed.

Auto manufacturing is a “serious” industry, Ezra said, noting “you cannot make steel without coal, nothing else burns hot enough.”

And during a recent interview, Prime Minister Mark Carney downplayed the importance of steel in everyday Canadians' lives. The PM “hates steel because he hates coal,” in addition to other energy sources like oil and gas.

But what does a net-zero industry look like?

“It means toppling a coal factory in Germany, it means shutting down a steel factory in the U.K.,” Ezra expanded. So, the detonation of a coal plant in Germany or the coal-fired blast furnaces going cold in the U.K., “that is a success if your way of looking at the world is net zero.”

“Germany's been shut down; the U.K.'s been shut down; what do you think Mark Carney will do to us here?” he wondered.