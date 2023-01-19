Alliance of Canadian health professionals release short video series featuring vaccine injury

E-transfer (Canada):

The Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) has begun releasing a short video series featuring disturbing first-hand accounts of Canadians in anguish from the ill effects of novel COVID-19 injections.

As part of their #StopTheShots campaign, the CCCA will be releasing 11 stories detailing some of the long-term effects of the mRNA injections.

One of the first videos features Charity founder & CEO Kelly-Sue, who was in fit physical shape prior to receiving the novel mRNA injections. Despite experiencing pain in her ankle after the first dose, Kelly-Sue went ahead with the second dose. She suffered nine strokes in the five months following that decision, waking up one morning with no recollection of who she was.

A small business owner named Meredith was hesitant about the novel injections but was ultimately persuaded by a friend. Her life went downhill two weeks after her second dose through musculoskeletal afflictions including chronic pain, incessant muscle spasms, swelling, and vision problems.

Arlene, a College Professor, was mandated by her employer to receive the novel injection. She experienced weakness and buckling in her left leg after administration of the first Pfizer shot which became heightened after the second dose. Arlene was diagnosed with “foot drop” by a neurologist, a listed side effect of the Pfizer injection that she was not informed of.

True informed consent is only possible when one can adequately and impartially weigh the risk versus the benefit. Without knowing the scope of risks, and having been misled on the benefits, it is argued that no one who received these novel pharmaceuticals was adequately informed.

The remaining stories are set to be released bi-weekly over the next four weeks on the CCCA’s Rumble channel.

This comes as the elephant in the room with COVID-19 vaccine injury becomes too large for even the mainstream media to ignore.