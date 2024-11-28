'Allies and partners, not client states': Trump shifting U.S. foreign policy | Ben Weingarten

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

President-elect Donald Trump hasn't yet assumed office, but already he's shaking things up. Trump took aim at America's neighbours to the north and south, threatening both Canada and Mexico with stern 25% tariffs on all goods should the two countries not act to secure their borders with the U.S.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, New York Post and Epoch Times columnist Benjamin Weingarten joined Ezra Levant to discuss Trump's threat of placing a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican goods as he pushes to stop the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the U.S.

Focusing on how the former president is using firm negotiation tactics to get countries to uphold commitments to security and institutions like NATO, Weingarten warned Levant about the “sobriety” that is heading for nations like Canada, who fail to meet its end of the deal on defence spending.

“And by the way, it's not just about making other countries pay their fair share to defend themselves and their people and combatting freeriding,” the columnist said. “It's about having actual allies and partners — not client states who are reliant on America for everything and ultimately don't serve either side.”

This is a stark contrast to the Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris administrations, he added, which tried “to create controllable client states, not allies and partners.”

Instead, the incoming Trump administration will “have much more of a focus on bilateral relationships, burden sharing, everyone contributing equally to shared ends. Otherwise, it simply doesn't make sense. What country would say that we're going to foot the bill disproportionately for institutions or pacts that end up disproportionately undermining that country? It's just asinine, no citizenry would want that from their leaders.”