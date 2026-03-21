🔴 ALLIES UNITE: Jews and Iranians COME TOGETHER in Melbourne

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In a time of global tension and uncertainty, something remarkable is unfolding.

For the first time in decades, members of the Jewish and Iranian communities are coming together in Melbourne, not in conflict, but in unity. This Nowruz celebration marks the Persian New Year, a symbol of renewal, rebirth and new beginnings. And this year, it carries a deeper meaning.

Against the backdrop of rising instability and a terrorist regime that threatens both communities, this event is about more than celebration. It’s about connection, solidarity and shared humanity.

The event will feature Persian and Jewish music, traditional dancing, comedy and live entertainment. There’ll also be a spread of Israeli (kosher) and Iranian food, along with a full dessert buffet.

Join Avi live as he covers this unique event, speaking directly with attendees, organisers and personalities on the ground. Hear their stories, their perspectives and why this gathering matters now more than ever.