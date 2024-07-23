Americans answer: ‘Should Biden resign?’

On Sunday afternoon, Joe Biden announced that he would be dropping his candidacy from the presidential election in a statement posted to X, and subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democrat nominee.

Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump was widely perceived as disastrous, prompting even left-wing media outlets such as CNN to label his performance as “poor” and prominent Democrat voices such as Barack Obama to call for him to step out of the race.

Biden’s physical and cognitive performance has been a topic of scrutiny from all sides of the political aisle, with the 81-year-old president reportedly testing positive for COVID for the third time just last week. Certified neurologists have speculated that Biden is showing signs of Vascular Dementia.

Although Biden has yet to clarify the reasons behind his decision to drop out of the race, his brother told CBS News that Biden’s health “absolutely” played a role. This is in contrast to a conflicting message from White House spokesman Andrew Bates who told Fox News that the president’s health did not play a part in the decision.

Concerns about Biden’s cognitive decline preventing him from running for re-election and serving for another four years have led many to wonder whether or not he can perform his duties as president.

Many House Republicans have called for Biden’s resignation, with Speaker Mike Johnson writing on X: “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately.”

Rebel News took to Niagara Falls, New York, to speak to people visiting the landmark from all over the United States about whether or not they think Joe Biden should immediately resign.