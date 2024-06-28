Americans answer: ‘Who’s worse, Trudeau or Biden?’

E-transfer (Canada):

Conservatives and freedom fighters from all over the U.S.A. gathered in Detroit, Michigan for Turning Point Action's annual People's Convention. Rebel Sarah Stock spoke with attendees to get their thoughts on the state of freedom and political leadership in America and Canada.

‘The Cartier Family’ YouTubers speak on who's worse, Biden or Trudeau, the President's sleepyness and Democrats’ bigotry of low expectation when it comes to Black Americans ‘not knowing’ how to get an ID to vote. 🔥https://t.co/Nl5FvitIRl pic.twitter.com/OKfa0b358S — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 14, 2024

Approval ratings for Justin Trudeau have reached an all-time low of 28% as of April 24. In response to his unpopularity, the Prime Minister told the CBC "What you tell a pollster, if they ever manage to reach you, is very different from the choice Canadians end up making in an election campaign."

Recent polling found Joe Biden's approval ratings at 38%, although his popularity may soon sink further following his performance in last night's presidential debate which Biden himself has even described as "weak".

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

"Trudeau is probably about as bad as it gets," one man told me.

"It's gotta be Joe Biden. I don't think he's even running the show, he's just a puppet," said another.

Considering the majority of conservatives' strong feelings against both the Canadian and American world leaders, many found the "Trudeau or Biden" question a tough one to answer.