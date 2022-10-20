Americans wary as Biden admin overseeing largest inflation increase in decades
President Biden has tapped into the strategic petroleum reserve in an attempt to offset soaring oil costs.
On yesterday's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent poll published by the New York Times which shows an alarming trend in lack of support for President Biden's administration. A major New York Times poll shows most Americans hate the media and worry about stolen elections.
As stated by Ezra, "Joe Biden hasn't done a one-on-one interview with a reporter in about a year. He only appears with his wife with him as a kind of spotter or nanny, that's a fact. You know Biden's on vacation almost half the time just to rest up his wary bones. I think he's actually only the president in name, I think other people are running the country."
"I think what President Dwight D. Eisenhower called the military-industrial complex. I think that's a big part of it," Ezra added.
