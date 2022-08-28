War On Farmers; Canada Keeps Vaxxing Children

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Good grief, not again! The war on farmers continues. This time it is the U.S. government going up against an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania… for reasons that defy logic. Our New York-based reporter Jeremy Loffredo has all the egregious details.

And while other countries have suspended the COVID-19 injection program for youths, not so here in the Great White North. Oh no, Dr. Theresa Tam is all-in when it comes to getting kids jabbed for the coronavirus. So how is it that the COVID-19 science is somehow different in Canada compared to other nations? Tamara Ugolini shall try to make sense of it all.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about a senior citizen who was deprived of life-sustaining medicine by the Canada Border Services Agency and Peel Police on duty at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Her crime? Not sharing her personal medical information. And had it not been for the intervention of paramedics, this senior citizen might’ve endured a heart attack thanks to the stress she endured. Bottom line: these goons have proven how yet again Pearson is truly the worst airport in the world…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…