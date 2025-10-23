An Inconvenient Study: Del Bigtree exposes unpublished vaccine data and the hidden health crisis

It’s the vaccine study you weren’t supposed to see, revealing that the truth about childhood health may have been hiding in plain sight.

In An Inconvenient Study, filmmaker Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), examines a previously unpublished study from Henry Ford Health that highlights stark differences in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

With over 18,000 participants, some conditions—such as ADHD, diabetes, and learning disabilities—were so stark that comparing them was statistically impossible.

Bigtree told Rebel News that the film's findings, which highlight a rise in chronic illness, suggest over 54% of children now have a permanent chronic disease. He questioned if the focus should be on products designed to alter the immune system.

The study found that vaccinated children were two and a half times more likely to develop chronic illnesses. As noted by Bigtree, chronic childhood illnesses in the U.S. have increased from 12% in the 1980s to over half of all children today. “That is the greatest decline in public health ever recorded,” he says, highlighting a surge in neurodevelopmental disorders among vaccinated children.

Bigtree notes that this study aligns with a series of previous investigations, showing a reproducible signal that vaccinated children experience higher rates of chronic illness. Similar findings have emerged in studies by Doctors Brian Hooker and Neil Miller, Dr. Paul Thomas, and Dr. Andrew Mawson, comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

The Henry Ford study, from a pro-vaccine institution with a lead researcher involved in mainstream vaccine programs (like Moderna trials), surprisingly mirrors independent study results. This consistent pattern is a significant red flag that demands attention.

The documentary also reveals systemic barriers to independent scientific inquiry. Hidden-camera footage shows Dr. Zervos acknowledging the research's validity and public interest, but fearing career repercussions if released.

Henry Ford Health has since issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bigtree’s team, labelling the acknowledgment of professional harm as “dangerous viral disinformation and misinformation.”

Bigtree contends the pharmaceutical industry has corrupted scientific integrity, compromising health institutions' safety oversight and transparency. He emphasizes that every vaccine includes a warning label.

ICAN has spent years pursuing legal avenues to protect informed consent and medical freedom, suing agencies like the CDC and FDA to restore choice in vaccine programs. “I want to be clear: I’m not trying to take vaccines away from anybody, but I believe that you should be informed,” Bigtree emphasizes, citing the Nuremberg Code as the ethical foundation for voluntary consent.

By making An Inconvenient Study freely available, Bigtree hopes to spark debate and encourage replication of vaccine safety research—even if it challenges the study’s alarming findings.

“We want everyone in the world to see this film and share this film,” he says, calling for transparency and rigorous science in public health.