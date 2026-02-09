Is there a terrorist sympathizer working at Air Canada?

Alas and alack, we have news of yet another Islamist online bozo eruption.

Meet Sammy Allouba. He goes out of his way to convey hatred against Jews, Israelis, Iranians, and anti-Hamas Palestinians. All the while he glorifies the terrorists who tend to massacre such people.

Disturbingly, Allouba works as a Station Attendant with Air Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport. We’ve been informed that Allouba unloads baggage from inbound and outbound aircraft. As well, he performs general aircraft maintenance.

Golly, what could possibly go wrong?

Indeed, here’s a smattering of Allouba’s pithy prose online. For starters, Allouba openly calls for the elimination of almost 10 million Israelis. He’d like to see that carried out by the Iranian regime (even though the mullahs seem to have their hands full at the moment…)

Allouba also states he’s a proud supporter of designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

He even praises Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Notably, it’s not just Israelis and Jews Allouba hates. He has also expressed interest in seeing anti-regime Iranians murdered. Same goes for anti-Hamas Palestinians. Allouba pretty much loathes anyone that chooses civilization over savagery.

Rebel News reached out to the media relations departments of both Air Canada and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. We wanted to know how someone so radicalized and potentially dangerous as Allouba is employed by Canada’s largest airline.

As well, we wanted to know how Air Canada and the GTAA can guarantee the safety of their passengers by granting Allouba access to luggage and aircraft.

There are also photos online of Allouba wearing a Palestinian military combat vest. Does Allouba don this apparel while on the job?

Finally, does Air Canada and the GTAA conduct clearance checks for employees?

Shockingly, neither Air Canada nor the GTAA could be bothered to answer these important queries.

So it was that earlier this week Rebel News paid a house call to Pearson International. Our hope was to meet up with Allouba to get his side of the story. We never got that opportunity.

We then opted for Plan B: Pearson International is home to a division of Peel Regional Police. And so it was we filed a report with a police officer who seemed to take this matter seriously. Hopefully in the days ahead Peel Police can use its authority to get some answers from Air Canada and the GTAA given that both entities continue to give Rebel News the silent treatment.

In the final analysis, something has to be done about this situation. The inherent potential danger of having someone who advocates terrorism having access to aircraft maintenance and luggage is extremely potentially dangerous. And this is not conjecture. Case in point: consider what happened on June 23, 1985. That’s when Air India Flight 182 flew out of Pearson enroute to Delhi. The flight never made it to its final destination as it blew up over the Atlantic Ocean. Bombs had been embedded in suitcases thanks to the efforts of Sikh terrorists who had access to the airliner’s luggage. The end result: all 329 people on board were killed, which included 268 Canadian citizens.

But apparently those in charge have not learned any lessons from the Air India bombing. Why does Sammy Allouba have access to luggage and aircraft given he is so public about his lust for genocide? Is it “culturally insensitive” for Air Canada or GTAA to intervene?

You might want to think about this when you visit Pearson International, a.k.a., the world’s worst airport.