An NBA player makes an excellent assessment of COVID mandates

An young NBA player, 23-year-old Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, was recently asked about his thoughts on COVID vaccines as a requirement to participate in the upcoming season.

Isaac responded with poise and clarity, explaining his views on the subject without any of the more heated rhetoric that's commonly associated with individuals aggressively in favour (or opposed) to COVID vaccines.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared his thoughts on Isaac's statements to the media — needless to say, he was impressed with the young man:

I have to say, that was the most thoughtful, balanced, common sense, open-minded comment I have heard in a long time — far more so than anything I've heard from a public health bureaucrat or politician — just a sensible man who has obviously done his homework and he's thinking. Now, he's being disobedient in a way and the Media Party hates that, they love conformity. They assume he's some kooky, crazy guy.

