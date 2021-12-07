The Trans, the Dog and the Homeless | David Menzies on Andrew Says LIVE

Bitten by a dog, hit with a cane by a trans-activist and even attacked by the homeless. David Menzies joins Andrew Says to talk about his craziest news stories, LIVE on Rebel News!

  • By Rebel News
  • December 07, 2021
The Trans, the Dog and the Homeless | David Menzies on Andrew Says LIVE
Remove Ads

Andrew Chapados and David Menzies are LIVE for this special livestream (3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

Andrew and David will be reading Rants from Rumble!

Livestream Defend Journalists
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.