The Trans, the Dog and the Homeless | David Menzies on Andrew Says LIVE
Bitten by a dog, hit with a cane by a trans-activist and even attacked by the homeless. David Menzies joins Andrew Says to talk about his craziest news stories, LIVE on Rebel News!
Andrew Chapados and David Menzies are LIVE for this special livestream (3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
Andrew and David will be reading Rants from Rumble!
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.