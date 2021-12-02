Hero Generation | Chandler Crump Andrew Says 52

Rebel News Banner Ad - Pastor Event TDF

  • December 02, 2021
Chandler Crump is a highly-successful political commentator and musician. At just 17-years-old, he charted on Billboard as an independent artist and has amassed a large following for his commentary on pop culture, U.S. politics and more.

For the first time on Rebel News, Crump joins Andrew Says to discuss the media reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, hypocrisy in the coverage of the Waukesha attack, as well as the popularity of his Let's Go Brandon chart-topping single.

Chandler also discusses the influence politics has on his generation, as well as social media.

