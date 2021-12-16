Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

The Evolution of Ryan Long | Andrew Says 54

  • December 16, 2021
Remove Ads

Ryan Long is a stand-up and sketch-comedy performer; he is probably your political commentator's favourite comedian, making videos mocking cancel culture and the left/right paradigm.

A former lead singer, Long's road to being an independent comedian with his own business can be tracked over the years on his YouTube channel, transitioning from ska-punk music videos with on-the-street antics, to full blown sketches and subsequent television shows and CBC-backed content.

Long joins Andrew Says to talk about his sketches, mainstream comedy and the reaction from audiences/celebrities to his videos, which pull no punches on either side of the political aisle.

Free Speech Comedy
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.