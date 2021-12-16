The Evolution of Ryan Long | Andrew Says 54

Ryan Long is a stand-up and sketch-comedy performer; he is probably your political commentator's favourite comedian, making videos mocking cancel culture and the left/right paradigm.
A former lead singer, Long's road to being an independent comedian with his own business can be tracked over the years on his YouTube channel, transitioning from ska-punk music videos with on-the-street antics, to full blown sketches and subsequent television shows and CBC-backed content.
Long joins Andrew Says to talk about his sketches, mainstream comedy and the reaction from audiences/celebrities to his videos, which pull no punches on either side of the political aisle.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.