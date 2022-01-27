Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

‘Who is paying you?!’ Bryson Gray vs Chivona Newsome (BLM) | Andrew Says 58

  • January 27, 2022
  • News Analysis
Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, who notably spearheading protests against the Brooklyn Nets for their treatment of player Kyrie Irving, Chivona Newsome goes head-to-head against Bryson Gray.

Gray, a Billboard charting artist who has famously had multiple songs deleted by streaming services for 'medical misinformation', debates the BLM founder about Black Lives Matter rioting, racism in America, illegal immigration and even LGBT ideology.

