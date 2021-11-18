Ezra Levant | Andrew Says 50

Ezra Levant sits down for Andrew Says #50 to discuss the beginning of Rebel News and some of its most notable team members, such as Gavin McInnes.
As well, Ezra reveals future plans for Rebel News while discussing pro-lockdown governments and the Conservative Party of Canada.
Check out what the Rebel Commander had to say about anti-lockdown leaders as well.
