Saving America with Will Witt and Amala Ekpunobi | Andrew Says 51

  • November 25, 2021
Hosts of Will and Amala Live! from PragerU, Will Witt and Amala Ekpunobi join Andrew Says to talk about California's failings, and whether or not Will and Amala will leaving the crumbling Democratic state.

As well, the pair touch on the direction of the country amidst the removal of a Thomas Jefferson statue from New York's city hall.

Amala also gives her advice on how the conversation surrounding trans ideology should be combated.

United States
