Build Back Better, Bruv | Lewis Brackpool on Andrew Says 47

Lewis Brackpool, Rebel News' reporter for the United Kingdom joins Andrew Says to talk Boris Johnson and Build Back Better, a very confusing group of British activists and 'green energy'.



Brackpool explains his Rebel News origins, as well as a group called Insulate Britain, whom has glued their face and hands (literally) to roads to protest the government for free home insulation.

Lewis comments on the expectations he had for Boris Johnson who has now moved further left in his opinion, releasing a series of strange 'Build Back Better' videos.