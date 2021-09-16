Andrew Says Election Special | Mikhaila Peterson, Ben Benkas and T.J. Laramie (UFC)

Podcast host Mikhaila Peterson, comedian Ben Bankas and UFC fighter T.J. Laramie join Andrew Says for a Canadian Election Preview Special.

Is Justin Trudeau dividing the country? Is Erin O'Toole's platform 'Liberal-Lite'? How will the People's Party fare?

Watch for the answers including the panel's reaction to PM Trudeau's meltdown over Rebel News at the federal debates.