Anita Anand condemns Israeli government in joint statement, calls for ‘unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand condemned the Israeli government's operations in Gaza on Monday in a statement released in conjunction with over 20 other countries.

The joint statement calls on Israel to immediately restore the flow of humanitarian aid for civilians into Gaza and allow the UN and NGOs to enter the area.

"The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability, and deprives Gazans of human dignity," the statement reads in part.

The suffering of civilians in Gaza is horrific. Together with 25 other partners, Canada‘s message is clear: the war in Gaza must end now. We call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a full resumption of humanitarian aid, including food.



Please see our… pic.twitter.com/J0IPpIxq6q — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) July 21, 2025

The joint statement also condemns supposed "proposals to remove the Palestinian population into a 'humanitarian city'," noting that "permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law."

Despite 50 hostages reportedly still being held in Gaza by the terror group Hamas — with 27 being feared deceased — the lengthy letter only mentions Hamas and the October 7, 2023 attacks in a small portion of the statement.

Hamas and civilians from Gaza flooded into southern Israel on that date, murdering innocent civilians in terrorist attacks that left over 1000 Israelis and foreign nationals dead.

A UN investigation found that nine employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) may have participated in the attacks. Though the Canadian government briefly halted UNRWA funding thereafter, it has since resumed support.

The Liberals faced criticism earlier this year after Hamas released a message in support of the Canadian government's call for Israel to halt all military operations in Gaza.

Started under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberals have also created a plan to resettle thousands of Palestinians from Gaza in Canada. The plan comes despite a recent poll showing over a third of Palestinians in Gaza agree with Hamas' decision to launch its October 7 attacks.