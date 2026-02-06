ANNOUNCING: The Alberta Independence Tour! Get your tickets NOW!
Alberta’s future is up for debate — and this time, the conversation won’t be controlled by Ottawa or the legacy media.
For years, Alberta has been told to sit down, shut up, and pay the bill.
Pay equalization.
Pay for federal failures.
Pay for policies dreamed up in Ottawa — and dumped on the West.
And every time Albertans asked a simple question — is this still working for us? — they were told not to ask it.
That ends now.
This winter, Rebel News is hitting the road with the Alberta Independence Tour — a live, in-person series of events across Alberta focused on the province’s future, its rights, and its place in Confederation.
And we’re not coming alone.
I will break down what Alberta can learn from Quebec’s independence movement — not the slogans, but the strategy — drawn from years of reporting and research.
Also on tour is Tamara Lich, one of the most recognizable figures to emerge from the Freedom Convoy. Now a Rebel News reporter, Tamara covers government power, civil liberties, and political movements that legacy media either ignores or deliberately distorts.
And you’ll hear from the Western Standard's Cory Morgan, a senior Alberta columnist, veteran commentator, and author of The Sovereigntist’s Handbook. Cory will walk through the political and practical realities of Western independence — what’s possible, what’s legal, and what’s pure fear-mongering.
These aren’t sanitized panels.
These aren’t media-approved conversations.
This is straight talk.
Real debate.
And honest discussions the establishment won’t host.
We’ll talk autonomy.
We’ll talk sovereignty.
We’ll talk about what Alberta can do — legally, democratically, and peacefully — when the status quo keeps failing.
And this isn’t a spectator sport.
You’ll ask questions.
You’ll challenge ideas.
You’ll be part of the conversation.
Because Alberta’s future should be decided by Albertans — not dictated by Ottawa insiders who never pay the price for their decisions.
The Alberta Independence Tour is coming to cities across the province.
Seats are limited.
Demand is high.
And these conversations are long overdue.
Go to IndependenceTour.com.
Find your city.
Get your ticket.
It’s time for Alberta to stand up — and fight for its future.
Full Tour Schedule
Rebel News is travelling across Alberta with multiple tour stops. Find your city below and make plans to attend.
- February 17 — Mirror: Mirror Community Hall
- February 20 — Red Deer: Legacy Centre
- February 21 — Edmonton: West Edmonton Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham
- February 26 — Calgary: Triwood Community Center
- February 27 — Medicine Hat: Medicine Hat College
- February 28 — Lethbridge: The Movie Mill
- March 4 — Fort McMurray: Royal Canadian Legion
- March 5 — Westlock: Westlock Inn & Conference Center
- March 6 — Grande Prairie: Richmond Reception Center
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.