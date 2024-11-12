Another federal slush fund fails an internal audit

Following in the footsteps of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), often dubbed the "green slush fund," its successor agency has failed an internal audit.

The National Research Council (NRC) had already suffered severe blows to its reputation over contracting irregularities, according to the Trudeau government. Mitch Davies, the NRC president, previously said it would uphold “the highest standards” on ethics, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. While the agency spends up to $72 million annually on consultants, auditors learned that it does so with minimal oversight.

“Monitoring of risks within professional services contracting was not functioning,” said the Audit Of Professional Services Contracting. Of some 20 contracts randomly checked, 61% were missing “key supporting documents.”

“With regards to conflicts of interest, we observed strong indications of a real or apparent conflict that was not identified and disclosed in two files examined,” reads the audit.

The NRC experienced a gap in procurement management due to a vacant position from January to May 2022, following the departure of a manager in December 2021, and recommended embedding stronger monitoring and reporting processes within the procurement framework to restore trust with taxpayers, as stated by Davies. “All the directors resigned in shame,” Conservative MP Larry Brock told a September 3 committee hearing. “Canadians are skeptical when they hear senior civil servants uttering words like, ‘trust us,’” he added.

The SDTC, a $1.6 billion agency, was abruptly shut down on June 4 for awarding more than $856 million to corporations in deals that were rife with conflicts. It funded ‘green’ technology in a bid to reduce emissions.

Before ceasing all activities, the SDTC operated at arm’s length through the NRC, which reported directly to François-Philippe Champagne, the innovation minister.

Staff from the “green slush fund” were allowed to work for the NRC after June 4, a decision that promptly raised eyebrows.

Auditor General Karen Hogan concluded that one out of six SDTC projects she audited were ineligible for taxpayer funding, and later ordered the fund to be abolished in place of the Research Council.

According to Doug McConnachie, assistant deputy minister at ISED, the federal government lost "confidence" in SDTC's senior management, while Auditor Hogan blamed the Innovation Department for failing to monitor contribution agreements — an accusation rejected by staff.

A whistleblower complaint to the Trudeau government this year alleged SDTC mismanagement of funds, with the board approving nearly $76 million in subsidies for friends and associates in 90 cases. Conservative MP Rick Perkins clarified that these cases were separate from 96 instances where directors acknowledged conflicts but did not directly participate in votes.

Leah Lawrence, former SDTC president and CEO, attributed her departure to “a sustained and malicious campaign to undermine my leadership.”

Annette Verschuren, the firm’s former chair, did not recuse herself from a vote to fund her own company during the pandemic. She committed 24 ethics violations in total for failure to recuse herself, Rebel News reported.