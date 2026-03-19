Another home invasion in Vaughan! But this story has a silver lining

In the wee hours of the morning last Tuesday, three reprobates, one of whom was armed, broke into a townhouse in Vaughan, Ont. just north of Toronto. This could have been yet another tragedy. Instead, this story is a matter of bad news, good news, and GREAT news. And it comes with a happy ending.

The bad news of course was the home invasion itself. Yet again, emboldened criminals ventured were responsible for creating mayhem against law abiding citizens.

The good news? It’s this: the homeowner, using his legally owned firearm, shot one of the invaders in the leg. The cowards promptly ceased their criminality and fled in a black pickup truck.

As for the great news? The homeowner was not charged by police. We repeat, he was NOT charged.

This goes against an odious trend across Canada in which homeowners fighting for their lives were indeed criminally charged for using so-called “excessive” or “unnecessary” force (whatever the hell that means) against the home invader(s). But not this case.

So, a tip of the hat to the York Regional Police Service. Unlike a home invasion in this same city last year in which the cops did charge the homeowner for defending his property, this man faces no criminal charges whatsoever. This is, of course, the right thing.

It should be noted that investigators stated that during the confrontation, the homeowner retrieved a legally owned, properly stored firearm before engaging with the intruders. Translation: this means he had to retrieve a key to open his gun safe; remove the gun’s trigger lock; retrieve a magazine; load the magazine and then load the magazine into the gun. The point is this process takes a significant amount of time – yet he pulled it off in the nick of time. Let’s just call this homeowner Quick Draw McGraw.

As for the injured would-be invader? Police say about three hours later they were notified that a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a Toronto‑area hospital. The man remains in the hospital in stable condition and is in police custody. Charges are pending.

Bottom line: could it be that police and the politicians are finally reading the room – i.e., if thugs break into your home to wreak havoc, a citizen can fight back – even with so-called “excessive force.”

Indeed, in the aftermath of the home invasion, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had this to say: “Congratulations for shooting this guy – should’ve shot him a couple more times as far as I'm concerned.”

Premier Ford applauds a legal gun owner for shooting a home invader in Vaughan and encourages other legal firearm owners to shoot violent home invaders.



"I encourage everyone out there that's a legal gun owner, [if] someone's going to try to come in and kill you and kill your… pic.twitter.com/ooPgMb2JlC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 18, 2026

Bottom line: let us collectively hope the bad ol’ days of revictimizing the victim – i.e., criminally charging homeowners for fighting back against criminals – are over.

We recall a movie tagline for a western released many years ago. The movie was forgettable, but the tagline – which referenced the bad guys in the flick – was brilliant: “They came for gold. They got lead instead.”