Another Trudeau fundraiser, another event marred by duelling demonstrations

In what is now becoming a du rigueur occurrence, a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser once again brought out enraged demonstrators who savagely ridiculed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This time the venue for the $1,750-a-plate fundraiser was a banquet hall located within a Radisson Hotel in Mississauga, Ont. (How odd: most Radissons in the Greater Toronto Area are fully booked to house illegal aliens.)

As for Mississauga, this is a municipality that is lorded over by Looney Tunes ex-Liberal MP Carolyn Parrish.

The city was most recently in the news when Mayor Parrish gave her blessing to a fake Remembrance Day ceremony that was set to take place at Celebration Square later this month to honour deceased Hamas terrorists. No, we’re not making this up:

Speaking of Hamas terrorists, the odious river-to-the-sea reprobates were outside the Radisson denouncing the ever-beleaguered PM, labelling him “Genocide Justin” for reasons that escape us.

After all, Trudeau is no fan of Israel. He dispatched Canadian-Israeli Jew Ya’ara Saks to the Middle East earlier this year to get cuddly with pay-for-slay terrorist Mahmoud Abbas. And he is in the process of issuing 5,000 visas to Gazans, people that not even other Arab Middle East countries want to accommodate.

(Indeed, when it comes to the pro-Hamas demonstrators, we say: it’s one thing to look a gift horse in the mouth; it’s quite another thing to kick its teeth in…)

Naturally, we would’ve loved to get comment from the assembled genocide fans, but alas, attempts to interview these people make for a fool’s errand because:

They cannot articulate their position without resorting to profanity and/or violence; Police are under instructions to arrest peaceful counter-demonstrators and members of the independent press merely on the suspicion that they might say something impolite.

Indeed, as Prime Minister Blackface would say, “diversity is our strength.”

The other protest group was comprised of patriots headed up by freedom-fighter Derek Noonan. Noonan was there early to observe who was coming to the $1,750-a-plate fundraiser. He said most of the attendees were of South Asian descent and arrived behind the wheel of pricey EVs.

Interesting. When it came to their rides, the Justin Trudeau fanboys were clearly taking their commuting cues from the PM, who is busily investing billions of taxpayer dollars into EV battery plants that might just end up being white elephants given that most Canadians cannot afford EVs and don’t even want such vehicles to begin with. But never mind…

Of note, Trudeau clearly does not practice what he preaches when it comes to electrified motoring. His motorcade was comprised of the same full-size, eight-cylinder, fossil fuel-burning SUVs… but again, never mind…

Still, the perverse irony at play that evening was downright staggering and surreal.

Which is to say, Trudeau has pulled off the near impossible by equally offending two polar opposite groups — namely, the patriots who want to restore our Dominion to its former glory (i.e., the pre-Justin Trudeau days) and the Hamasholes, who want to further tear our nation apart even though the PM is catering to their every whim (but for these ignorant ingrates, it’s not enough; it’s never enough.)

In the final analysis, it takes a special breed of cat to piss off the entire political spectrum. But that’s now the legacy of master of disaster Justin Trudeau, isn’t it? Think of the PM as being an anti-King Midas if you will…