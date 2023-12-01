Far left anti-Israel activists arrested in Montreal for blocking railway

In a daring move, far-left anti-Israel activists took to blocking the CN rail in Montreal in the early morning of December 1 2023.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters are shutting down rail lines for Palestine here in Montreal. I'm attempting to cover but police are blocking me from reporting. I'll on the ground and will continue to update, stay tuned here @rebelnewsonline https://t.co/MK7PbgnOim pic.twitter.com/rQdLB8OBzA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 1, 2023

This echoes incidents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on November 20 and 29, where the usual far-left activists staged rail blockades until police intervened.

Anti-Israel protesters are now BLOCKING a CN railway track in Winnipeg calling on a ceasefire while Hamas holds 230+ hostage: "Gaza, Gaza we will rise!"https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/idTaapLcpo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 20, 2023

Following a similar blockade in Winnipeg on November 20, CN Rail slapped a lawsuit against the anti-Israel protesters' group. Now, the question on everyone's minds: Will they pull the same legal maneuver against these Montreal disruptors?

Information from the incident in Pointe-Saint-Charles, Montreal, revealed a group of approximately thirty anti-Israel activists, equipped with umbrellas and banners, blocking the CN rail around 9 a.m. Despite the police presence, no action was taken for about an hour, while mainstream media covered the unfolding events.

Around 10:30 a.m., the riot squad arrived slowly, and activists started to march along the rail. A few dozen meters later, police encircled the group, initiating arrests. Attempting to flee, some activists were intercepted, handcuffed, and escorted to the police station.

Anti-Israel activists who blocked the CN train rail in Montreal resisted arrest!

They tried to escape but were caught, handcuffed, and arrested.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/kF0btSk0LE — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 1, 2023

WATCH: Montreal police detain an anti-Israel protester who was allegedly blocking the railway.



Full story here: https://t.co/bFxT5jLmmi pic.twitter.com/Yhr237WWT6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2023

