Far left anti-Israel activists arrested in Montreal for blocking railway

Information from the incident in Pointe-Saint-Charles, Montreal, revealed a group of approximately thirty anti-Israel activists, equipped with umbrellas and banners, blocking the CN rail around 9 a.m. Despite the police presence, no action was taken for about an hour.

In a daring move, far-left anti-Israel activists took to blocking the CN rail in Montreal in the early morning of December 1 2023.

This echoes incidents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on November 20 and 29, where the usual far-left activists staged rail blockades until police intervened.

Following a similar blockade in Winnipeg on November 20, CN Rail slapped a lawsuit against the anti-Israel protesters' group. Now, the question on everyone's minds: Will they pull the same legal maneuver against these Montreal disruptors?

Around 10:30 a.m., the riot squad arrived slowly, and activists started to march along the rail. A few dozen meters later, police encircled the group, initiating arrests. Attempting to flee, some activists were intercepted, handcuffed, and escorted to the police station.

