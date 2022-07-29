Anti-beef Liberals looking for beef supplier for Canadian prisons
The Liberals aborted their ill-fated plan to label ground meats as 'high in saturated fats' after trying to make an end run around the rule that single ingredient foods are not subject to nutritional warnings.
After attempting to label ground meats as dangerous to one's health, the Liberals are looking for someone to provide nutritious animal proteins and fats to people locked up in federal prisons.
The Request for A Standing Offer (RFSO) was posted publicly on the Federal government procurements website. It requires a contractor to supply meat, poultry, delicatessen, fish, and seafood to federal institutions in Quebec.
It's bugs for you in the prison country, meat for actual prisoners!
The Liberals aborted their ill-fated plan to label ground meats as "high in saturated fats" after trying to make an end run around the rule that single ingredient foods are not subject to nutritional warnings. The Liberals unsuccessfully asserted the process of grinding the meat constituted substantive processing.
Consumers and producers fought back with the help of Rebel News viewers by signing the petition at www.FreeTheBeef.ca. Visit the Rebel News store to see our new beef patriot, pro-farmer merch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.