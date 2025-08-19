CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Anti-Israel activist ATTACKS reporter for asking questions

A Melbourne salon owner, who plasters her windows with “kindness” slogans, was exposed for kicking out a paying customer simply because he had an Israeli accent. She even called him a “baby killer” before throwing him out.

When I returned to Bentleigh after my original report, I found locals had really had enough when a snap protest was called. The building owner, who bought the property only eight months ago, told me he’d already endured abuse from his tenant. “She basically wouldn’t talk to me... then calling me names from ‘wog’ to ‘dirty Arab’,” he said. “I won’t have any racist crap under my property.” He’s now moving to evict her.

The Jewish community didn’t stay silent either. Hundreds turned up to voice their frustration after the Lions of Zion called the protest. One attendee told me, “Enough is enough. I just came back from Israel. This is wrong and it needs to stop.” Another non-Jewish attendee said he joined because “you don’t have to be Jewish to find disgust in this. It’s un-Australian.”

A woke Melbourne hairdresser heard a foreign accent and asked, "where are you from?" When the client answered "Israel," she called him a "genocidal baby killer" and kicked him out.



So I booked an appointment… and confronted her on camera.



FULL STORY:

But it wouldn’t be Melbourne without counter-protesters. A familiar face, pro-Palestinian activist James Crafti, turned up and refused to condemn the blatant discrimination. When pressed, he violently tried to rip my microphone out of my hand, sparking a scuffle. Instead of dealing with him, Victoria Police focused on my cameraman Benji, demanding his details for supposedly committing “unlawful assault” – when all he did was protect our equipment.

I'm truly touched by your kind words — thank you



And you're right: when the government bans Israelis at the border, it gives their bigoted base the green light to ban them from their businesses.



This is on the PM.



Full video: https://t.co/dqJWQuSCaK pic.twitter.com/DrWmdwtyT4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 18, 2025

Even though a couple more agitators arrived chanting "Free Palestine," with one assaulting me for asking questions ... ordinary Aussies singing the national anthem on one side, hate-mongers trying to hijack the event on the other.

For many Jewish locals I spoke with, the protest was about more than one salon. It was about making a stand against a disturbing rise in antisemitism in Australia as our government turns hostile towards our ally. But as one woman put it: “We fled the Soviet Union to escape this kind of hatred. We’re not going anywhere.”

And that’s the point. Whether Jewish or not, Australians know this kind of bigotry doesn’t belong here.